Tamil Manila Congress functionary joins AIADMK in Salem

COIMBATORE: A Salem district functionary of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) joined AIADMK on Wednesday. TMC’s Salem East president T Kalimuthu met AIADMK general Edappadi K Palaniswami and joined the party, while expressing resentment over TMC joining hands with BJP for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. He joined the AIADMK along with 20 other party cadre from TMC. Welcoming them into the party, Palaniswami urged them to work for the success of AIADMK in the Lok Sabha polls. TMC president GK Vasan’s decision to align with BJP has triggered signs of resentment among a faction of the party functionaries

