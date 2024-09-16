Tamil Literary Aptitude Test 2024: Registrations to begin from 19.09.2024

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has requested Class 11 students willing to apply for Tamil Literary Aptitude Test (TLAT) 2024 scheduled to be held on October 19, to fill out the application form online between September 19 and 26.

As per the notification from the department, class 11 students from matriculation/CBSE/ICSE including the students of Tamil Nadu State syllabus can apply for the test through the website www.dge.tn.gov.in before the deadline.

As a set of instructions, candidates have been directed to upload the application only after verifying the correctness of the details filled with the school documents. Upon filling out the application form, an acknowledgement slip of uploaded details will also be presented to the students.

Subsequently, candidates must pay an exam fee of Rs 50 online and the last date for payment of exam fee is set as 6 pm of September 27.

"Any change in uploaded details should be corrected before payment of the exam fee. No corrections can be made to the registrations already made after paying the exam fee," the notification read.