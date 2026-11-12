Tamil learning initiative: Teachers to identify interested students in government schools

As a part of the initiative, students from classes 6-10 will be identified by teachers based on their interest and willingness to participate in the programme.

To facilitate its implementation, teachers are undergoing training at district headquarters across Tamil Nadu. The trained teachers will subsequently identify suitable students and guide them in strengthening their Tamil language skills. The initiative aims to create greater interest in Tamil among school students and provide them with opportunities to improve their reading, writing and language abilities beyond regular classroom learning.

A teacher participating in the training said, “The initiative will help us identify students who are genuinely interested in learning Tamil. Through focused guidance and training, we hope to improve their language skills and encourage them to take greater interest in the subject.”