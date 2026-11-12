Tamil learning initiative: Teachers to identify interested students in government schools

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is planning to encourage students in government schools to develop their Tamil language skills by providing special training to those interested in learning the language and improving their proficiency.
As a part of the initiative, students from classes 6-10 will be identified by teachers based on their interest and willingness to participate in the programme.
To facilitate its implementation, teachers are undergoing training at district headquarters across Tamil Nadu. The trained teachers will subsequently identify suitable students and guide them in strengthening their Tamil language skills. The initiative aims to create greater interest in Tamil among school students and provide them with opportunities to improve their reading, writing and language abilities beyond regular classroom learning.
A teacher participating in the training said, “The initiative will help us identify students who are genuinely interested in learning Tamil. Through focused guidance and training, we hope to improve their language skills and encourage them to take greater interest in the subject.”
Students also welcomed the move, saying that additional opportunities to learn Tamil would help them gain confidence in reading and writing. “We would like to improve our Tamil vocabulary and learn to express ourselves better. Special training will give us more opportunities to practise the language,” a student said.
Teachers are expected to play a key role in motivating students and ensuring their active participation. The department's initiative is expected to strengthen students’ familiarity with Tamil and nurture their interest in the language from the school level.