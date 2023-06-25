Tamil Kodai initiative launched in 6,218 government schools

CHENNAI: In a bid to cultivate interest in the Tamil language among government school students, the Tamil Development and School Education Departments have jointly launched the Tamil Kodal initiative across 6,218 high and higher secondary schools.

To support the implementation of this program, a fund of Rs 5.6 crore has been allotted, providing each school with Rs 9,000 to conduct various activities aimed at promoting the language.

As per the circular issued by the education department, the Tamil Kodal activities are scheduled to be held three times during the 2023-24 academic year. “The respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of all districts are instructed to appoint a post-graduate teacher in each of the particular schools to conduct activities under Tamil kodal,” the circular stated.

The CEO, however, bear the responsibility to monitor these activities and ensure that the events are held without fail. For smooth functioning, the schools have been granted the freedom to the type of activities and determine the timing of the events. Officials from the Tamil Development department highlight that this initiative is part of a broader plan to encourage students’ enthusiasm for the Tamil language and inspire them to pursue careers in the field.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an official with Tamil Development said, “The funds have been given by the department to School Education so that it serves as a platform to motivate students by engaging them in various activities related to the language, such as quizzes, extempore speaking, and essay writing.” The department has previously organized events such as the Thirukkural recital competition, launched by former CM M Karunanidhi in 2000.