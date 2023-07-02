Tamil is so ancient, one cannot estimate its origin: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the Tamil language was so ancient that one cannot estimate its origin.

Speaking through a video conference at the conference of FeTNA (Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America) being held at Sacramento in the United States, Stalin said, "You (FeTNA) are organizing the conference on the theme "Antiquity is the pride of Tamils". We have such an ancient history that the origin of Tamil and Tamils cannot be traced, the same way the origin of earth cannot be estimated."





Recalling the famous speech of DMK founder CN Annadurai at the second World Tamil Conference in 1968, Stalin said that they were operating by advancing the proclamation that the history of the Indian subcontinent must be written from the Tamil land.

Citing the various types of research undertaken since the formation of his government, the CM said that the excavations of Keezhadi have affirmed that urbanization happened in Tamil Nadu and the society here was an educated one with people capable of reading and writing even six centuries before the Common Era.

Likewise, de-husked grain samples from the archaeological finds in Sivakalai were found to date 1,155 years before the CE, and Thanporunai aka Thamiraparani river civilization were confirmed to be 3,200 years old. Citing the writing of senior IAS officer R Balakrishnan in his book 'Journey of a civilization' which suggests that the Indus Valley civilization is over 5,000 years old and the language used by them was Tamil, Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government would undertake the research to bridge the gap in comprehensively learning the history of the Indian subcontinent.