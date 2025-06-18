‘Tamil food stands tall’: Dindigul’s Vijay Kumar delivers emotional speech after winning Best Chef award in New York

CHENNAI: “When I started cooking, I never thought a dark-skinned boy from Tamil Nadu could make it to a room like this. But the food I grew up on — food made with care, with fire, with soul — is now taking the main stage,” said Executive Chef Vijay Kumar of Semma, in a moving speech after his win at the 2025 James Beard Awards in Chicago.

“There’s no such thing as a poor person’s food or rich person’s food. It’s food. It’s powerful. And the real luxury is being able to connect with each other around the dinner table. Tonight, Indian cuisine stands tall. Tamil food stands tall. My food and heritage stand tall — and it all matters. I stand here for everyone who never thought their story belonged on a stage like this," the chef said in his speech.

Kumar was honoured with the Best Chef: New York State award - one of the top categories at the James Beard Awards, which are widely considered among the highest recognitions in the American culinary world. Often referred to as the Oscars of the food industry, the awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact in food and hospitality. This was his first-ever nomination and his first win.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Kumar has earned acclaim for boldly showcasing regional South Indian flavours to a global audience. At Semma, his Michelin-starred New York City restaurant, Kumar has introduced diners to dishes like nathai pirattal (snail curry), a delicacy from his hometown of Natham in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district.

Adding to his accolades, Semma was recently ranked the No. 1 restaurant in New York City by the New York Times.





