Dindigul man's diner 'Semma' in New York rated best in the city

CHENNAI: A schoolboy was mocked by his classmates for eating nathai pirattal, a dish popular in Natham, a small town in Dindigul. But he was not bogged down. Thanks to his perseverance, the same dish is now earning him accolades, not in India, but in the United States of America.

Executive chef Vijaya Kumar collaborated with Roni Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya of Unapologetic Foods to establish Semma, a south Indian restaurant, in New York City in 2021. Unlike many other Tamil restaurants abroad, Semma' s speciality lies in its authenticity. Much to Vijaya Kumar's surprise, the diner was awarded a Michelin Star status within a year of its inception.

Inside Semma restaurant





Now, adding a new feather to its cap, the Chettinad diner is ranked number one by a leading publication in the USA. Sharing his excitement about the recognition, the chef tells DT Next, “I never imagined this recognition in my wildest dreams, let alone in New York City. To be named the number one restaurant is overwhelming, but I' m deeply grateful. This is not just a personal moment, it' s a proud one for south India, especially for Tamil Nadu and Tamil cuisine.”

The dishes served at Semma come with a slice of culture and nostalgia along with the food they serve. “It's the honesty of the food that got us here. Every dish comes from a place of memory and tradition. It' s the food I grew up with, and we didn't try to change it. We just kept it real. That resonated with the people, and there's a kind of power in serving a cuisine unapologetically,” he shares.