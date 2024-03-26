Tamil exam paper easy, says State board class 10 students

CHENNAI: The Tamil paper of the class 10 board exam for the academic year 2023-24 held on Tuesday was easy, say students.

Meanwhile, the other subjects like Urdu were also easy, say students who adopted minority subjects.

The class 10 board exam commenced on Tuesday is set to conclude on April 8.

As many as 9.10 lakh students registered for the exam in the State, 4.57 lakh students are boys and 4.52 lakh students are girls and one trans candidate has registered for the exam this year.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a class 10 student studying at a government school in Egmore said, "The Tamil paper was largely easy. I expected a few questions to be asked out of syllabus. However, all questions were answerable."

Meanwhile, a teacher of a government school in Mogappair noted that the question paper has been easy for students who have prepared well. While those unprepared must have struggled to face a few questions.

"The eight-mark question in the paper had been asked from the second part of the Tamil book, which is little different from how the question paper is usually prepared," said the government teacher.

In case of subsequent exams for class 10, English paper is scheduled on March 28, mathematics paper on April 1, science paper on April 4, optional language on April 6 and social science paper on April 8.