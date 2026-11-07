Tamil books priced at Rs 1,500, authors unheard of: Murugan

He also questioned the quality and authenticity of the publications, claiming that several appeared to have been entirely generated using artificial intelligence. “The language did not resemble natural Tamil, while the authors named on the covers did not appear to have published any other works. These can only be described as fake books. The content, language and credentials of the authors raise serious doubts about their authenticity," he said.

Pointing out that several bundles remained unopened, Murugan said examining them could reveal further irregularities involving amounts running into crores of rupees.

He urged the State government to identify the distributors, officials who authorised the purchases and the owners of the publishing house, and take immediate action against those responsible.