Heavy-lift drones to tackle forest fires in Tamil Nadu soon

Addressing reporters after inspecting a railway level crossing in Kancheepuram, the minister said the measures were being introduced in view of rising temperatures and the increasing risk of forest fires across the State.

He said the Forest Department has readied drone-based water spraying systems capable of carrying up to one tonne of water for rapid response to forest fires.

To reduce incidents of wild animals entering human habitations and attacking people, the government is also planning to introduce protective electric fencing and satellite-based cameras, similar to systems used abroad. He said Tamil Nadu would become the first State in India to deploy such technology.