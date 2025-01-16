Tamers take on bulls at Alanganallur jallikattu on Kaanum Pongal day

CHENNAI: The world-renowned Alanganallur jallikattu competition kicked off in Madurai district with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin officially inaugurating the event on Thursday morning (Kaanum Pongal day). Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Commerce and Registration P Moorthy and District Collector MS Sangeetha also attended.

The bull-taming participants, known as 'Maadu Pidi' players, took their oath at 7:42 am, marking the start of the thrilling competition. The event began with the release of temple bulls, followed by the bulls specially brought for the contest.

Over 2,000 police officers have been deployed for security, ensuring smooth conduct of the event, a Daily Thanthi report said.

The jallikattu competitions are part of the Pongal festival celebrations. The jallikattu event in Avaniyapuram which was held on Tuesday saw a 22-year-old tamer being gored to death while over 50 were hurt, as per media reports.

Yesterday, Palamedu hosted jallikattu where the final round was interrupted by rain at around 5:45 PM, leading to its abrupt conclusion, the Daily Thanthi report added.