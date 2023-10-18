Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU special train to have additional stops

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway (SR) has introduced additional stoppages for the Tambaram-Villupuram-Tambaram MEMU special from October 18.

As per an SR press note, these train services will run exclusively on the 3rd line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu with stoppages at all stations.

In the view of passengers’ convenience, train number 06027/06028 Tambaram–Villupuram–Tambaram MEMU specials has been provided additional stoppages at Paranur, Marailmalainagar Kamarajar, Kattangulathur, Potheri, Urappakkam, Vandalur and Perungalathur stations with effect from Wednesday.

“With this introduction of stoppages, these train services will have stoppages at all the suburban stations falling between Tambaram and Chengalpattu,” the press note added.

Some of the benefits as per SR press note are; the service will be exclusively dealt on the third line between Chengalpattu and Tambaram section from both directions thus decongesting traffic being dealt on the main line and aiding seamless traffic.

“Additionally, these peak hour MEMU specials with additional stoppages will benefit daily commuters, office goers, and students travelling from en route stations,” the press note added.

Besides these, the service will also aid in improved connectivity for pilgrims and tourists visiting Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry from Villupuram.