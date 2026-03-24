Tamarind output surges in Tamil Nadu; prices likely to fall as supply rises

CHENNAI: India produces 162,000 tonnes of tamarind annually, of which Tamil Nadu accounts for 44,650 tonnes. Notably, the Papparapatti region in Dharmapuri district alone contributes around 15,000 tonnes, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
After witnessing a steady decline in yield over the past four years, which forced traders to source tamarind from other states and pushed retail prices up to Rs 150 per kg, the state is now seeing a strong recovery in production.
This year, tamarind output has surged across key producing regions such as Dharmapuri, Papparapatti, Palakode and Rayakottai. The harvest season, expected to last until the end of May, could see production rise by as much as 60 percent, according to traders.
The increased supply has already begun to soften prices. Currently, tamarind with shell is selling at around Rs 35 per kg, while deseeded varieties are priced between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kg.
Premium seedless tamarind is being sold at about Rs 120 per kg.
Compared to last year, prices have dropped by roughly Rs 30 per kg, offering relief to consumers while signalling a positive turnaround for farmers in the region.