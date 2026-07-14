Talks of Seeman as common opposition bypoll candidate hit roadblock

VCK chief Thirumavalavan openly remarked that the DMK was considering backing Seeman as a common candidate in the bypolls.

"Seeman, who once declared that he would demolish the proposed Pen Memorial for former chief minister M Karunanidhi if it was built on the Marina, has now become a friend of the DMK," Thirumavalavan said. He added that while he had remained with the DMK since 2009, he was now being portrayed as an adversary.

However, the proposal reportedly ran into stiff resistance within the NTK. Sources said several cadres and office-bearers were uncomfortable with the idea of Seeman contesting with the backing of the DMK and AIADMK, both of which the party has sharply criticised for more than 15 years.