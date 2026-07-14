Talks of Seeman as common opposition bypoll candidate hit roadblock

CHENNAI: Proposal for fielding NTK chief coordinator Seeman as common candidate of the opposition parties in the Ambasamudram Assembly by-election seems to be getting nipped in the bud owing to resistance from sections within and outside the party, sources said.
With TVK reshaping the State's political landscape, Seeman, despite being a DMK-baiter all along, was seen moving closer to the Stalin-led party, prompting the VCK chief's public mockery. His appearance alongside DMK president MK Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin at two separate public events fuelled speculation over a possible political understanding.
There were questions about whether the TVK's sudden rise in State politics was leading the NTK to move away from its consistent stance of fighting polls alone, becoming an alternative for Dravidian majors. The DMK, which headed a 22-party alliance in the Assembly elections, is left to find new allies, prompting the rumours of Seeman-Stalin camaraderie.
VCK chief Thirumavalavan openly remarked that the DMK was considering backing Seeman as a common candidate in the bypolls.
"Seeman, who once declared that he would demolish the proposed Pen Memorial for former chief minister M Karunanidhi if it was built on the Marina, has now become a friend of the DMK," Thirumavalavan said. He added that while he had remained with the DMK since 2009, he was now being portrayed as an adversary.
However, the proposal reportedly ran into stiff resistance within the NTK. Sources said several cadres and office-bearers were uncomfortable with the idea of Seeman contesting with the backing of the DMK and AIADMK, both of which the party has sharply criticised for more than 15 years.
Many within the party believe that accepting support from either of the Dravidian majors would undermine the NTK's long-standing ideological position and alienate its core support base.
With the by-election drawing closer, Seeman has reportedly decided to shelve the proposal for now in view of the opposition from various quarters within and outside the party, sources added.
Talk of Seeman entering the fray gathered momentum after a section of NTK functionaries reportedly urged him to contest the bypoll to revive the party's political fortunes after its poor showing in the 2026 Assembly elections. Seeman, who contested from Karaikudi, lost his deposit, while the party's vote share dropped to around 4% in the Assembly polls from more than 8% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.