Talks of rift in INDIA bloc Opposition’s fantasy: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

TIRUCHY: Rejecting talks of rift in the INDIA bloc TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said they don’t need certification about their front from BJP leaders like H Raja.

Every member of the alliance is very particular about the bonding among alliance partners, said the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) here on Thursday.

The Congress leader claimed speculations over the unity of the alliance are not more than wishful thinking. “The political parties in the opposite camp ultimately want a rift in the alliance but the alliance is very strong. People like H Raja should keep shut,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy after inspecting the functioning of various departments, Selvaperunthagai slammed the previous AIADMK regime for mismanagement. “It is mandatory to replace vehicles in the fire and rescue department every 10 years. However, the previous government (AIADMK) had not followed the norms. So the department has been using the old vehicles till now. An inquiry on this would be made into it soon,” he said.

Stating that four new vehicles for Chennai have been purchased at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, Selvaperunthagai said that similar standard vehicles would be purchased for Tiruchy and Coimbatore too.

The TNCC chief said that some have an aversion to using the term ‘Dravidam’ and ‘Tamil’ and so they are very particular in promoting an anti-Dravidian and anti-Tamil feeling among the people but they will certainly fail in their attempt.

Earlier, the PAC team visited various places including the Mukkombu regulator, the Tiruchy Fire and Rescue divisional office and government schools and inspected ongoing projects. District Collector M Pradeep Kumar and other officials accompanied them.