Talks fail, MSMEs to go on with hunger strike

CHENNAI: MSME entrepreneurs said that they will hold the hunger strike on October 16 as planned as the second round of talks with the government officials on Friday failed.

After attending the meeting with officials of the MSME department, the Industries department and Tangedco at the secretariat, J Jame, chief coordinator, of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation said that they were not satisfied with the talks as their demands were not accepted.

“We have put forward a five-point charter of demands including reduction of demand charges, waiver of peak hour charges and solar network charges and no tariff hike for the next two years. However, the officials have said that they will waive the peak hour charges until the installation of the time of the day meters. They have rejected the demand for the reduction of the demand charges and no tariff hike. On the solar network charges, they said they would consider it,” he said.

He said that all the associations would decide on the next course of protest to get the attention of CM to resolve their grievances.