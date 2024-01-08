Talking with GoI for a Quantum computing Centre: Minister PTR

CHENNAI: State information technology minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu government was in talks with the union government to get the second Quantum Computing Centre of the country to the state.

Delivering his keynote address on "Gen AI and Deep Tech: The Game Changer" at the Global Investors Meet 2024, Thiaga Rajan said, "The Government of India has sponsored two Quantum Computing Centres. I am not sure that is actually buying computing power but maybe to innovate around quantum computing. One of the Centres has already been allocated to the North East. I am in talks with the Government of India to get the other one allocated to Tamil Nadu. It is the natural logical choice. Hopefully, they will. But we do not know."

Discussing with Finland to get Quantum computer to create space for Startups:

Adding that the Tamil Nadu government was in talks with Finland, one of the countries doing well in building quantum computers because of their own engineering prowess, to procure a quantum computer, PTR said, "Actually, we are in discussion with them for a few months now. Hopefully, we will accelerate this to see if we can procure one from Finland and use that to create some space for Startups."

Explaining that the state government has broadly focussed on three areas of AI and Deep Tech, mainly the way the government functions, the state IT minister said that the state could remove a lot of human elements and the disruption that bad human elements create in processes.

"We should be able to make it so inclusive that even with the lowest level of education, with voice interaction, we should be able to get resolution of their needs from the government without having to worry about running from pillar to post and seeing ten different officers. The way the government functions and interacts with citizens will be our primary target for where we can apply these kinds of technologies."

Part of the government's job is to facilitate or create that kind of ecosystem where entrepreneurs can facilitate growth and help grow the employment which is so vital for us as we reap our demographic dividend.

In the case of Tamil Nadu, where we have a bit behind other states or cities at least in perception and branding, this technology and this paradigm shift offers us an opportunity to leapfrog and create an ecosystem of excellent around AI and Deep Tech, said Thiaga Rajan, addressing a packed hall at the investors meet. Additional secretary of the state IT department Dheeraj Kumar and a couple of entrepreneurs also spoke.