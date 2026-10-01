Tale of two roadshows: CM Vijay hits trail at Madurantakam, MK Stalin in Amaravathi

Vijay, who has already addressed public meetings in both constituencies on separate occasions, is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Madurantakam on Friday.

The campaign aims to consolidate support for TVK candidates P Sathyabama and K Maragatham Kumaravel, who quit the AIADMK to join the TVK and have been fielded by the party in their respective constituencies.

Stalin, meanwhile, will commence his campaign with a roadshow from the Amaravathi statue in Dharapuram on Friday, followed by a public meeting at Udumalai Salai. He will move to Madurantakam on Saturday to campaign for DMK candidate I Paranthamen.