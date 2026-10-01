Tale of two roadshows: CM Vijay hits trail at Madurantakam, MK Stalin in Amaravathi

CHENNAI: It will be a tale of two roadshows on Friday (October 2), with TVK chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hitting the campaign trail in Madurantakam and DMK president MK Stalin taking the same route in Dharapuram as the two parties step up their battle for the October 6 bypolls.
Vijay, who has already addressed public meetings in both constituencies on separate occasions, is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Madurantakam on Friday.
The campaign aims to consolidate support for TVK candidates P Sathyabama and K Maragatham Kumaravel, who quit the AIADMK to join the TVK and have been fielded by the party in their respective constituencies.
Stalin, meanwhile, will commence his campaign with a roadshow from the Amaravathi statue in Dharapuram on Friday, followed by a public meeting at Udumalai Salai. He will move to Madurantakam on Saturday to campaign for DMK candidate I Paranthamen.
The DMK has also deployed senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, to campaign in the two constituencies, underscoring the party's effort to mount a broad-based campaign against the TVK.
The two constituencies fell vacant after AIADMK MLAs P Sathyabama and K Maragatham Kumaravel resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK. Their return to the electoral contest as TVK nominees has added a direct political dimension to the by-polls.
The by-elections have attracted 49 candidates after nominations were withdrawn, with 27 in Madurantakam and 22 in Dharapuram. The TVK, DMK, AIADMK, CPI and CPM are among the parties contesting the polls.
Polling in both constituencies is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The campaign will conclude on October 4.