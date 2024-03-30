Taking kids to PM’s roadshow: School seeks HC to quash case

CHENNAI: A private school from Coimbatore has approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash a case registered against the management for taking school students in uniform to the Prime Minister’s roadshow held on March 18.

S Pukal Vadivu, the headmaster of Sai Baba Vidhyalayam Middle School, Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore filed the petition seeking to quash the case registered against the institution.

The complaint registered with a political vendetta and a vindictive attitude to harass the school management said the petition. There was no communication from the school education department about the measures to be taken for the safety of the students on the account of PM’s visit to Coimbatore, said the petition. “However, we had taken all possible measures to ensure that school students are taken back home in a safe manner and instructions were also communicated to the parents to pick up the children,” they said in the petition. But some of the parents had not reached to pick their children, so the teachers of the school took them to the road show, the school said.

After the visuals of the students in uniform taken to PM’s roadshow held at Coimbatore went viral on social media, the district children protection officer lodged a complaint against the school management.

The Sai Baba Colony police booked a case against the school under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.