Take strict action or face consequences, Annamalai warns TN police

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Thursday said that the state police should arrest all the real criminals in connection with the murder of Jagan Pandian, BJP youth wing general secretary, Tirunelveli North and if the police fails to take action against the real culprits, it should face consequences.

“I was shocked to hear the news that BJP youth wing general secretary of Tirunelveli North, Jagan Pandian has been hacked to death by anti-social elements. My deepest condolences to his family. I assure that the party will always be supportive of Jagan Pandian’s family and that the culprits will be punished by law,” Annamalai said in X.

Slamming the ruling DMK, Annamalai said, “The anti-social elements who could not bear Jagan Pandian’s tireless public work and the subsequent goodwill he was gaining among the masses, indulged in this nefarious act.”

“I understand that the name of a DMK person named Moolikulam Prabhu, who is close to Palayamkottai MLA, M Abdul Wahab, has been mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) of the police, he is absconding now and DMK is trying to save him. If DMK tries to save criminals from the clutches of law, I would like to inform DMK members that it will not happen. The DMK’s attempt to silence the BJP through violence will not succeed,” he added.

Therefore, the former IPS officer-turned politician urged the state police to arrest all the real criminals in connection with the Jagan Pandian’s murder case and take strict action and the ruling party (DMK) should not let the criminals get away with fear of intimidation.

“I am also bound to warn that the BJP will not be idle in watching if there is an attempt to free the real criminals from the clutches of the law,” added Annamalai.