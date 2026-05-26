Take steps to safeguard 69% quota, CM Vijay tells officials

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Tamil Nadu reservation case scheduled for Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday directed officials to take speedy legal measures to safeguard the State's 69 per cent reservation policy in education and government employment.
A case challenging Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation system is pending before the Supreme Court of India and is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.
Amid the upcoming hearing, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting with senior ministers and officials from the Law Department at the Secretariat.
According to an official statement, Vijay instructed officials to ensure all necessary legal steps were taken effectively to protect the State's reservation policy.
The State government has consistently maintained that the 69 per cent reservation system reflects the State's social justice model and safeguards representation for backward and marginalised communities in educational institutions and public employment.
Ministers Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmal Kumar and V Sampath Kumar participated in the review meeting along with senior government officials.