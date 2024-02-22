Take steps to prevent man-animal conflict: PMK Prez Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that five persons were killed by wild elephants in the last one month in Krishnagiri district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to take measures to prevent man-animal conflict.

In a statement, Anbumani said that apart from 5 persons in Krishnagiri, as many as 152 persons have died in three years across the state. "It is said that the conflicts are due to lack of water, farming in forest areas, encroachment of elephant corridors and others. Despite, the governments are taking steps to rectify the mistakes, there is no result," he opined.

He added that preventing wild animals from exiting forests is better than providing compensation after lives and crops are lost.

"In Andhra and Kerala, special teams have been formed in every range to prevent man-animal conflict. The teams are monitoring round the clock. Due to this the number of incidents have come down significantly. Also, the extent of ranges have been reduced," he said.

Anbumani urged the state government to form special teams apart from making water hole arrangements in the forest even before scarcity starts.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to increase sugarcane procurement price to Rs. 4,000 per tonne and the state government to provide Rs. 1,000 per tonne as incentive to the farmers. "In total, Rs. 5,000 per tonne should be given to the farmers," he demanded.