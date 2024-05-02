Take steps to open 'Thanneer Pandhals' across Tamil Nadu, state BJP urges DMK govt

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Thursday urged the ruling DMK government to take steps to open 'Thanneer Pandhals' across Tamil Nadu.



In order to tolerate the scorching summer, the State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad has urged the DMK government to make necessary arrangements to provide free drinking water and buttermilk in all areas including Bus depots, bus stops, railway stations, Amma Unavagams, government hospitals and all educational institutions.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin should order to open 'Thanneer Pandhals' all over Tamil Nadu on behalf of the local bodies and a special fund should be allocated for it. Also all private organizations and other NGOs should be coordinated and arrangements should be made quickly, " Prasad said in a statement.