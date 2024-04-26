Take steps to map wetlands across Tamil Nadu, Madras HC directs State

CHENNAI: The Chief Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to take steps to mapping the wetlands in all the districts of the State expeditiously.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapuwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the suo motu case taken pursuant to the Supreme Court order to take steps to preserve the wetlands of the State by Ramsar Convention 1971.

The State submitted that as a pilot project mapping of wetlands in Thiruvallur district is completed and same would be extended to other districts.

The State also submitted that steps has been take to physical verification of the wetlands.

After the submission the bench directed the State to commence the project by June and allowed the State to use the service of expert agency.

Further, it was also directed to report the steps taken periodically to the court and posted the matter to July.