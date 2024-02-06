Take steps to fill vacancies in TNPSC first: Annamalai tells PTR

CHENNAI: In response to Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR), State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged him to take action to fill up existing vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and asked him to comment on DMK's fake news later.

Slamming State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Annamalai said, "How far a State Minister is without a job is evident from the fact that he is commenting on a false news which was spread by DMK's family television channel."

Claiming the news shared by PTR as fabricated one by DMK family's news channel, the saffron party leader said, "It is surprising that PTR, who was sacked as the Minister for Human Resources Management, did not know that the number of young people who apply for government jobs every year is about thirty lakhs."

"Out of 30 lakh applicants, you may find it burdensome to identify family members who do not get government jobs yet and give them priority in employment, but that is real social justice. BJP will do this when it comes to power in TN. Like the DMK, we (BJP) will not deceive the people by promising to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies and not fulfilling even 10 per cent of them, " Annamalai said in a social media post quoting Palanivel Thiagarajan's post.

Criticising the function of TNPSC, the former IPS officer said the Commission has not conducted exams and declared the results on time.

"PTR should ensure the clear function of TNPSC are carried out. Before that, he (PTR) has to take action to appoint suitable persons for the post of TNPSC Chairman and members, who have not been appointed for two years. DMK's fake news and fabrication can be commented on later," he said.