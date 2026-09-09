Take privilege action on EV Velu: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday said in the Assembly that during the DMK regime, the Highways Department, under the present DMK Whip EV Velu had taken Rs 2,000 crore without budget approval from the House.
Making a suo motu statement, Minister Aadhav said that funds were allocated for 80 works without the Assembly's nod. "The financial allocation did not get the approval of the Assembly, which was against the rules. They had taken the amount through the ensuing budget, owing to the fact that they might have thought they would come to power again," Minister Aadhav said.
The minister alleged that this would affect the Assembly's financial authority and dignity and appealed to the Speaker to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee.
He also said it was considered a serious allegation because the Assembly did not approve it.
Replying to him, Speaker JCD Prabhakar said that after considering the matter, he would decide whether it fell within the purview of privilege or whether any other action should be n taken on the issue.