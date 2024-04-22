Take precautionary measures against avian flu: Anbumani Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu Government

CHENNAI: Pointing out that avian flu is spreading in Kerala, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take precautionary measures.

In a statement, Anbumani said that vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala are being disinfected. "But the exercise is conducted as a namesake. Majority of vehicles are allowed without disinfecting, due to the lack of manpower, " he alleged.

He added that the measures have not been taken at the borders of Coimbatore and Theni districts. "These allegations should be looked into and shortcomings should be rectified.

The government should take all the measures to prevent the spread and awareness should be created among the public," he urged.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that children of alcoholic parents are affected by their parents' behaviour.

"But DMK and AIADMK that have ruled the State for a long time, are concerned about income from liquor. The government should implement complete prohibition and shut down all wine shops, " he urged.