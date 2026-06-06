Take pledge to democratically unseat TVK govt, Stalin tells cadres

Addressing a programme organised to induct members from various political parties into the DMK, Stalin said the TVK government was being sustained by former constituents of the DMK-led front who later extended support to the ruling dispensation after the Assembly election.

"These are the very parties that wanted the DMK to return to power. Their leaders informed me before extending support to the TVK government and I told them they had the democratic right to take such a decision," he said.

Stalin said his immediate concern after the election was to prevent the imposition of Governor's Rule in the State, which, he alleged, would have enabled the BJP to indirectly govern Tamil Nadu through the Governor.

"I did not want such a situation to arise. But soon, we must take a pledge to democratically bring down the TVK government," he said.

Recalling the DMK's political journey, Stalin said the party had experienced both victories and defeats but had remained steadfast in its principles.