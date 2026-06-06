Take pledge to democratically unseat TVK govt, Stalin tells cadres

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday urged party cadre to pledge to bring down the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, asserting that the administration was surviving on the support of parties that were once allies of the DMK and had won seats as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance.
Addressing a programme organised to induct members from various political parties into the DMK, Stalin said the TVK government was being sustained by former constituents of the DMK-led front who later extended support to the ruling dispensation after the Assembly election.
"These are the very parties that wanted the DMK to return to power. Their leaders informed me before extending support to the TVK government and I told them they had the democratic right to take such a decision," he said.
Stalin said his immediate concern after the election was to prevent the imposition of Governor's Rule in the State, which, he alleged, would have enabled the BJP to indirectly govern Tamil Nadu through the Governor.
"I did not want such a situation to arise. But soon, we must take a pledge to democratically bring down the TVK government," he said.
Recalling the DMK's political journey, Stalin said the party had experienced both victories and defeats but had remained steadfast in its principles.
"Victory never went to our heads, and defeat never discouraged us. DMK cadre have always accepted both with equanimity and continued to work for the movement," he said.
He also recalled the dismissal of the DMK government in 1991 and the party's subsequent electoral setbacks and victories, saying the movement had repeatedly demonstrated resilience.
Welcoming the new entrants, Stalin said joining the DMK while it was in the Opposition reflected commitment to the party's ideals. "You have joined the DMK not for posts or privileges, but to serve the Tamil people and strengthen democracy," he said.
DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi and other senior leaders participated in the event.