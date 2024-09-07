Take measures to attract FDI's, says Anbumani amidst CM Stalin's US visit

CHENNAI: At a time when Chief Minister MK Stalin is touring the USA to woo investments into the state, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the government should take measures to attract foreign direct investments instead of making useless advertisements.

"Tamil Nadu is in the 6th position in attracting foreign direct investments during the quarter that ended in June with Rs. 8,325 Crore. The state was in the fourth position earlier. This shows that Tamil Nadu is losing in attracting investments," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that during the same period, Maharashtra had attracted Rs. 70,795 crores worth investments.

DMK after coming to power is creating an illusion that the state is attracting more investments through advertisements.

"During the 39 months of DMK rule, only Rs. 68,145 Crore has come as FDI. The government is creating an illusion that the state has attracted Rs. 10 lakh crore investment and created 31 lakh jobs. People of Tamil Nadu will not believe this," he said.

Urging the government to take measures to attract investments like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and other states, Anbumani demanded the government to release a white paper on investments made in Tamil Nadu during the last 3 years.