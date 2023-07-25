'Take appropriate measures to ensure safety of workers in firecracker industries'

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expressed condolence to the demise of two workers in cracker unit in Sivakasi and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary measures to prevent such untoward explosions.

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the explosion in a cracker unit in Mangundapatti in Sivakasi. It claimed the lives of two of the women workers - Murugeswari and Banu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, " Palaniswami said in his social media post.

He appealed to the government to extend relief measures to the families of the victims and take suitable measures to prevent such explosions in the cracker units to protect the life and livelihood of the workers.