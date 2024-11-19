Take action on univ faculty exploiting PhD scholars: Tamil Nadu higher edu dept

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has warned that strict action would be taken if the faculty members of the state-run universities were found to be exploiting the PhD research students for their personal gains and other private works.

The higher education department has taken this step against the backdrop of a student’s complaint with the Tamil Nadu governor during a recent convocation event at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore.

Prakash A, a student, who received his doctoral degree certificate, submitted a petition to Governor RN Ravi on the dais alleging various irregularities in Bharathiar University. The petition highlighted the issue of academic guides involving the students in their personal work.

Subsequently, a senior official from the Higher Education Department stated that a circular has been issued to all the registrars of the state-run universities to monitor if the teaching staff are allegedly harassing PhD students by any means.

The senior official pointed out that the circular also warned that strict action would be taken against teaching staff who were found to be harassing PhD students for their personal gains and exploiting students for personal work. The official added that the management of the universities has also communicated to the PhD students about this new directive.