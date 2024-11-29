Take action on people threatening Tamil rapper Isaivani: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government must immediately act against alleged RSS members posing a threat to self-styled Tamil rapper Isaivani.

Talking to media persons here, Selvaperunthagai said, “Isaivani had sung a song five years ago. She did not criticise any god in the song. We have been to Sabarimala. We are god-fearing people as well. RSS members abroad and here are intimidating her.”

Insisting that the Tamil Nadu government must initiate action against people threatening her, Selvaperunthagai said, “If she had sung something wrong, action can be initiated. We do not interfere in it. But, how is it right to pose a life threat? We are drawing the attention of the Chief Minister to this.”

Asked about some people objecting to the contents of her song, the TNCC chief said, “There is no second thought in initiating legal action if someone's sentiment is affected (by her song). All are Hindus. At the same time, targeting a woman is bad. Law must take its course. God is common to all. Why must police remain spectators? Even when we speak against RSS, we receive threats from abroad. If this happens to us, imagine a woman.”

On the health condition of hospitalised party MLA EVKS Elangovan, the TNCC chief said that the health condition of EVKS Elangovan was improving and the doctors delivered the good news this morning. He also added that they are eagerly waiting for his return after a full recovery.