Taiwan tourists enjoy watching jallikattu in Alanganallur

MADURAI: The jallikattu event at Alanganallur attracted a huge turnout including foreign tourists every year.

This time, spectators from Taiwan had a great time watching the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur and were one of the cheer groups.

Kevin Wang speaking to DT Next said the rural sport has kept him enthralled. Wang, who came from Taiwan with a bunch of seven fellow natives to south India, was delighted saying it was for the first time for them to watch this sport at Alanganallur.

"We have come to Madurai, which lives up to its reputation as Tamil Nadu’s cultural capital, not as mere spectators, but also to make a documentary about the current state of the culture, religion and traditional activities. Bull taming could not be seen just as a sport, but the key part of Tamil culture among other aspects providing a way for both bulls and tamers to prove their skill and bravery,” Wang, who is on a 13-day trip said.

“To keep the tradition going, firstly it should be respected. At many places, tradition fades away,” he said.

Later, the Taiwanese also spent their time visiting Muniyandi temple, the main deity in Alanganallur.

62-year old Jimmy from Taiwan said he was awestruck after watching jallikattu and added it’s ‘simply amazing’

Another foreigner Sergio from Brazil said jallikattu is as exciting and majestic as sport can be, but the venue is cramped.

Moreover, foreigners from France, Germany and Canada, who were passionate about the revered sport, also were enthralled.