Taiwan team to assess Rs 80,000 crore semiconductor project in Tirunelveli

Speaking to reporters, Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Gunasingh Chellathurai said three Taiwanese companies are planning to explore investment opportunities in both districts with a proposed investment of Rs 80,000 crore.

As part of the preliminary exercise, the delegation will assess industrial infrastructure, drinking water availability, road connectivity, export potential, air connectivity, and the industries already operating in the region. The team will visit industries at Gangaikondan and Thoothukudi SIPCOT on Monday and Tuesday.