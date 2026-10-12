Tail-end ryots in Thanjavur face uncertain season, drought

Six months without adequate rainfall, depleted water bodies and falling groundwater levels have left them uncertain about the next crop.

Farmers in the region usually begin direct sowing in May and June, relying on rainfall and not waiting for the opening of the Mettur dam.

Those with access to borewells also raise paddy nurseries for transplantation. This year, however, the prolonged dry spell has disrupted both practices.

Lakes and ponds have dried up, while the groundwater level has fallen sharply, with the source reporting that it has crossed 250 feet.