Tahsildar caught red-handed taking bribe in Ramnad district; arrested

MADURAI: Thennarasu, the tahsildar of RS Mangalam Taluk, Ramanathapuram district was caught red handed while taking bribe from a complainant on Thursday. Karuppaiah, a realtor, who is from Devakottai of Sivaganga district, approached the Tahsildar and applied for a transfer of name change in patta for his own land of around two acres.

Thennarasu, the tahsildar demanded Rs 3 lakh for the name transfer in patta and initially demanded Rs 1 lakh from Karuppaiah, who was upset and lodged a complaint with the DVAC of Ramanathapuram district.

A team led by Inspector of Police Rajeswari arrested the tahsildar while he was receiving chemical coated currency notes from Karuppaiah. Besides, the DVAC sleuths also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 50,000 in his office, sources said.