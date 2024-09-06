Tahdco to use land in Tirupur for community-based cluster farming

CHENNAI: Nearly three decades after the Tamil Nadu government handed over around 88 acres of land near Tirumoorthi reservoir in Tirupur district to the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (Tahdco), the corporation has taken the initiative to turn the unused land to create a sustainable livelihood for around 400 families belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

The State government allocated the land in the catchment area of Tirumoorthi reservoir in 1982, covering the SC/ST habitation of Tirumoorthi hills and its surrounding areas in Udumalaipettai block in the district. “The land has been lying unused all these years. So, we took the initiative to use the land to promote community-based farming activities to create a sustainable livelihood source for the targeted group,” Managing Director of Tahdco KS Kandasamy said.

Initially, Tahdco planned to bring in around 300 tribal families and 100 odd families hailing from the SC community in and around Udumalaipettai block in the district to create cluster farming and mass cultivation. “The ownership of the land will be with the department. We facilitate the beneficiaries to avail agriculture subsidies from the department concerned and also extend them loans in less interest to carry out their farming activities,” Kandasamy said.

With the help of the Agriculture University in Coimbatore, the enrolled beneficiaries would train in farming activities to promote coconut plantation and coconut-based enterprises among them.

They would also be encouraged to take up intercrops, mushroom cultivation and honey bee rearing to generate additional revenue to them.

“The beneficiaries will be running the society. It will pay a percentage of its profit to Tahdco, while the rest of the portion of the profit will be shared among them. Apart from this, they will also be paid daily for working in the field,” he added.

The department has commenced the work to level the field and erect solar fencing to guard the land from wild animals.

“The beneficiaries will be given adequate training in farming activities. They will also receive necessary help from experts from the Agriculture University in Coimbatore,” said another official, who is handling the project.