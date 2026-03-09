TAHDCO to offer airline reservation, cabin crew training for Adi Dravidar, tribal youth in Tiruppur

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will provide airline reservation and cabin crew training to Adi Dravidar and tribal youth, Villupuram District Collector Shiek Abdul Rahman said on Monday.
According to an official release, the three-month skill development programme aims to equip eligible youth with professional training in the aviation services sector. Candidates who complete the course will receive certificates and eligible trainees will also be assisted in securing job opportunities.
Applicants must be from the Adi Dravidar or tribal community, aged between 18 and 35, have passed Class 12, and have a family annual income below Rs 3 lakh.
The course will include training in air ticket reservation systems, customer service, communication skills, personality development, aviation safety procedures, and cabin crew responsibilities. The training will be conducted in Tiruppur.
Interested candidates can apply through the TAHDCO website www.tahdco.com. Hostel accommodation in Tiruppur and food expenses will be provided by TAHDCO.
For further details, candidates can contact the TAHDCO District Manager’s office at the Collectorate in Villupuram, the Collector added.