Tagore vs Thirumavalavan: War on TVK alliance call

Responding to questions after paying floral tributes at the memorial of Rettamalai Srinivasan in Guindy, Thirumavalavan said the VCK had initially extended only outside support to the TVK-led government after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought the party's backing, as the alliance lacked the numbers to form the government. He said the Congress and the Left parties had also extended outside support, while the VCK joined the ministry only 10 days later.

"When I was asked by the media whether we were still part of the DMK alliance, I said we continued to feel that we were. Even after joining the ministry, there was no official event or announcement stating that we had become part of a TVK-led political alliance," he said, hinting that he was still with the DMK alliance, in the backdrop of State minister N Anand cosying up with arch-rival PMK's president Anbumani Ramadoss.