Tagore challenges Nagenthran to get Karnataka nod against Mekedatu

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of fuelling tensions between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Mekedatu issue, Tagore said the Centre had failed in its responsibility to resolve inter-state river disputes amicably.

Responding to Nagenthran's criticism of the Congress stand, Tagore said both Congress and BJP governments in Karnataka had backed the Mekedatu project, but argued that the BJP could not distance itself from the issue as its former chief ministers, including BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, had openly supported the dam.