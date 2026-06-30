Tagore assumes TNCC chief’s post, promises golden era for Congress in State

CHENNAI: Newly appointed Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president B Manickam Tagore took charge at a grand function held at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Monday in the presence of AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, former TNCC presidents, leaders and thousands of party cadres.
Addressing party workers, Tagore outlined his plans to strengthen the Congress organisation and prepare the party for the 2029 LS elections.
Earlier in the day, Tagore received a rousing welcome at Chennai airport after arriving from New Delhi. Speaking to reporters along with Girish Chodankar, he said the Congress would intensify organisational strengthening efforts across Tamil Nadu with a focus on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Chodankar praised former TNCC president Selvaperunthagai for his work in strengthening village committees and booth level structures, and said those efforts would be carried forward under Tagore’s leadership.
Addressing the gathering at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, Tagore said the Congress was a party with a 141year legacy and recalled the contributions of former TNCC leaders. “All the leaders who headed the TNCC before me have rendered great service to the party. I will follow their path and continue to strengthen the organisation,” he said.