Tagore assumes TNCC chief’s post, promises golden era for Congress in State

Addressing party workers, Tagore outlined his plans to strengthen the Congress organisation and prepare the party for the 2029 LS elections.

Earlier in the day, Tagore received a rousing welcome at Chennai airport after arriving from New Delhi. Speaking to reporters along with Girish Chodankar, he said the Congress would intensify organisational strengthening efforts across Tamil Nadu with a focus on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Chodankar praised former TNCC president Selvaperunthagai for his work in strengthening village committees and booth level structures, and said those efforts would be carried forward under Tagore’s leadership.