Tagged turtles from Tamil Nadu reach Sri Lanka Dome, highlight shared marine habitat

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Early tracking data of tagged turtles from the State has revealed that some have already travelled to the Sri Lanka Dome, an oceanic region known for high marine productivity, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, on Saturday.
Turtles migrating from Odisha are also expected to reach the same waters, pointing to a rare convergence of marine species from distant coastlines at a single natural hotspot shaped by seasonal ocean processes, she added.
The Sri Lanka Dome is formed due to seasonal upwelling that brings cool, nutrient-rich waters to the surface, triggering plankton blooms.
This, in turn, attracts turtles, fish, whales, seabirds, and several other marine species. The upwelling begins in May, peaks in July, and declines by September, following which turtles disperse and begin their return migration.
Highlighting the significance of the findings, Sahu said the movement patterns show that turtles depend on a connected ocean system, where feeding grounds, migration corridors and nesting beaches are all interlinked.
She added that regions such as the Sri Lanka Dome remain largely unknown despite being among the most vital ecosystems in the Indian Ocean, sustaining rich marine biodiversity.
Calling for conservation measures, Supriya Sahu said efforts must go beyond coastal boundaries and involve cross-border cooperation, as wildlife movements are not restricted by geography.