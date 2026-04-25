Tagged turtles from Tamil Nadu reach Sri Lanka Dome, highlight shared marine habitat

The Sri Lanka Dome is formed due to seasonal upwelling that brings cool, nutrient-rich waters to the surface, triggering plankton blooms.

This, in turn, attracts turtles, fish, whales, seabirds, and several other marine species. The upwelling begins in May, peaks in July, and declines by September, following which turtles disperse and begin their return migration.

Highlighting the significance of the findings, Sahu said the movement patterns show that turtles depend on a connected ocean system, where feeding grounds, migration corridors and nesting beaches are all interlinked.