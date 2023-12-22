Synchronized Bird Census to be conducted in two phases from Jan 27, 2024

CHENNAI: The State Forests Department will be conducting the Synchronized Bird Census for the year 2023-2024 in two phases, beginning on January 27, 2024.

As the migratory bird season in Tamil Nadu begins with the onset of the North East monsoon in October every year and continues till February, the census has been proposed to be conduct in two phases with phase 1 on Wetland birds, including both inland and coastal wetlands and Phase 2 on Terrestrial birds, which will include both inside and outside protected areas.

The Wetland bird census is scheduled on January 27-28, 2024 and Terrestrial bird census is scheduled on March 2-3, 2024, a release from the Forests Department said.

Since bird census requires long term monitoring, the bird census is planned to be conducted in minimum 25 locations per each division in both the phases.

Experienced bird watchers, volunteers, NGO representatives, professional photographers and forest department officials are expected to participate in the bird census.

As per the release, the willing volunteers, school and college students, NGO representatives and professional photographers willing to participate in the census have been asked to register their names with the concerned offices ahead of the avian survey.