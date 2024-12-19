Synchronised survey in TN, Kerala: Around 2,900 Nilgiri Tahrs in Western Ghats

CHENNAI: A synchronised survey conducted by forest departments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala has revealed that Tamil Nadu has an estimated 1,031 Nilgiri Tahrs, which is the State animal.

As per a department release, the survey was a part of Project Nilgiri Tahr that was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in October 2023 with an outlay of Rs 25.14 crore.

“The biennial synchronised survey for Nilgiri Tahr is the important component in the project. This, first-of-a-kind initiative, was carried out in collaboration with the Kerala Forest department. The habitat of the Nilgiri Tahr has been divided into 140 blocks, which covers 13 Forest Divisions, 36 Forest Ranges and 101 beats,” the release said.

For the first time, the synchronised survey was conducted in both bounded count method and double observer method. The data obtained in this survey is accurate and reliable. “As per 2024 survey, the estimated population in Tamil Nadu is 1,031. Tamil Nadu and Kerala boundary sharing regions have an estimated population of 1,858 Nilgiri Tahrs,” the release added.

The Eravikulam National Park in Kerala has an estimated population of 827 Nilgiri Tahr. In Tamil Nadu, Mukurthi National Park has 203, and Grass Hills National Park has an estimated population of 278 Nilgiri Tahrs.

While releasing the survey report, on Wednesday, the State Forest Department Minister K Ponmudy released a special ‘Nilgiri Tahr My Stamp’. Moreover, the department has decided to conduct the synchronised survey on Nilgiri Tahr annually in future.

As per the last assessment done in 2015 by WWF-India, there were 3,122 Nilgiri Tahrs in the wild in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring landscapes of Kerala.