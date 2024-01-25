Synchronised census reveals rise of vulture population in TN

CHENNAI: In a good news to conservationists in Tamil Nadu, synchronized vulture census conducted by the forest department revealed that population of the birds of prey have increased in the state.

According to a Forest Department release, the synchronized census was carried out in coordination with Kerala and Karnataka on December 30 and 31. As per the census, the state have 320 vultures ruling it's skies.

"The first landscape synchronized population estimation was conducted on 25th and 26th February 2023, which estimated the total number of vultures as 246. This survey was carried out in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and the adjoining landscape consisting of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, Wayanad in Kerala, Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagerhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. These have historically supported the vulture population," the release added.

The release added that the second synchronized survey was conducted in Billigiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and the entire state of Tamil Nadu were included in the survey. During this survey, vantage point count methodology was adopted at 139 places.

The survey was conducted in four sessions on two days for 8 hours, at all the 139 vantage points. This census indicated the presence of 320 vultures in the State.

As per census data, of the 320 vultures, as many as 217 are white rumped vultures, 47 are long billed vultures and 50 are red headed vultures. State also has 2 Himalayan vultures and 4 Egyptian vultures.

Among the tiger reserves, Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam and Bandipur have 78, 70, and 65 vultures.

In order to protect the last remaining breeding population of Vultures in south India the Government of Tamil Nadu has set up a State Level Committee to take comprehensive measures for Vulture Conservation headed by the Chief Wildlife Warden.

The State has also implemented the ban on Diclofenac medicine for cattle treatment through the Director of Drugs Control. This medicine is a major cause of decline in vulture population.

Multiple raids were conducted at various places in Tamil Nadu and 104 manufacturers, sellers of multi-dose Diclofenac have been prosecuted for sale of the banned drug. Regular inspections of pharmacies are being done. Awareness campaign for pharmacists and veterinarians have been organised.

"In order to provide food for vulture, the Forest Department has decided to leave the carcass of wild animals after postmortem in the open as against the earlier practice of burying the carcass. Several water holes have been created in vulture habitats under various schemes of Government. Awareness programmes with local communities are also being done separately. With these measures, Government of Tamil Nadu plans to bring back a viable population of vultures to maintain the ecological balance," the department said.