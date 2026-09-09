Symbols of past: Pallava-era Lingam, Pandian-period coin unearthed in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A Pallava-era Sivalingam and a Pandian-period copper coin were unearthed at Boothalur in Thanjavur on Tuesday while digging a private land for construction work.
While Kannan, a resident from Elangadu village near Boothalur in Thanjavur was digging a land near his house, he found a metal coin and soon, he passed on the information to the Vishnampettai temple Executive officer Gopi, who contacted Mani Maran, a Tamil Pandit and archaeological researcher of Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur.
Soon, a team headed by Mani Maran rushed to the spot and found that there was a Siva Lingam dating back to the Pallava era. Mani Maran said that the Elangadu village is known for the rich heritage of Chola, Pallava, Mutharaiyar, Pandia, Naikar and Maratha kings.
The Lingam was believed to be buried in due course of time. The texture and the size of the lingam depict that it belonged to the Pallava period. “Further excavation might bring out several idols from the spot, and it has reference in ancient manuscripts,” Mani Maran said.
Upon inspection of the coin unearthed, the research team along with the numismatic Seetharaman, said the coin which was weighing around 3.30 grams belonged to Sadaya Sundara Pandian I ruled the region between 1,250 and 1284.
The coin has the symbol of fish depicting the Pandian era, a kuthuvilakku and a human face. There is a Tamil word ‘Ellanthalaiyanan’ around the coin, which confirms that it was released during Sundara Pandian's rule.
According to manuscripts, Sundara Pandian established Vikkrama Pandia Sathurvedi Mangalam near Chidambaram in veneration of his elder brother Vikkrama Pandian.
He also built the Vikkrama Pandia Eswaran temple in the locality and performed special pujas before wars and won every single war, and so he has been acclaimed as Ellanthalaiyanan, said Mani Maran.
He also urged the government to begin excavation in the Elangadu village, which would become a treasure trove.