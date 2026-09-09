Symbols of past: Pallava-era Lingam, Pandian-period coin unearthed in Thanjavur

The Lingam was believed to be buried in due course of time. The texture and the size of the lingam depict that it belonged to the Pallava period. “Further excavation might bring out several idols from the spot, and it has reference in ancient manuscripts,” Mani Maran said.

Upon inspection of the coin unearthed, the research team along with the numismatic Seetharaman, said the coin which was weighing around 3.30 grams belonged to Sadaya Sundara Pandian I ruled the region between 1,250 and 1284.

The coin has the symbol of fish depicting the Pandian era, a kuthuvilakku and a human face. There is a Tamil word ‘Ellanthalaiyanan’ around the coin, which confirms that it was released during Sundara Pandian's rule.