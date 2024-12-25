SWR to operate Christmas special trains between Vasco da Gama & Velankanni; check details here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of special trains between Vasco da Gama- Velankanni to clear extra rush during Christmas festival.

Train No. 07375 Vasco da Gama – Velankanni Express special will leave Vasco da Gama at 2.30 pm on December 25 (Wednesday) and reach Velankanni at 2.00 pm the following day (1 Service).

In the return direction, Train No. 07376 Velankanni – Vasco da Gama Express special will leave Velankanni at 4.00 pm on December 26 (Thursday) and reach Vasco da Gama at 4.10 pm the following day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the train comprising two AC two tier Coaches, 15 AC three tier coaches and two Luggage cum Brake vans will open shortly from Southern Railway (SR) end, a release issued by SR said.