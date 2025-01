SWR announces one-way special train from Bengaluru to Prayagraj; check details here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified for a one-way special train (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi & Perambur) to clear extra rush during Kumbh Mela.

Train No 06578 KSR Bengaluru - Prayagraj one-way special (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi & Perambur) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 11 pm on Jan 9 (Thursday) and reach Prayagraj at 12.40 pm, the third day (1 service).

Coach composition of the train will be 6 sleeper class coaches, 12 general second class coaches & 2 second class coaches (disabled friendly).