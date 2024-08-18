Switch to 4G proves to be a task due to inadequate support staff: BSNL users

CHENNAI: Works are underway to install 2,114 4G network towers in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is gearing up to upgrade from 3G services. However, BSNL users who seek the customer care centres to avail of the upgrade are met with disappointment due to inadequate tech support.

The lacking manpower at these support centres leads to long queues of public waiting to upgrade their network since the process takes up a good chunk of an hour. “It takes around 15 to 20 minutes to attend to each customer. There should be a sufficient number of executives at these centres who can aid seamless upgradation of the network for the consumers,” said BJP State vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy. He also appealed to the Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, to introduce steps to make the shift from 3G to 4G network simple for consumers.

Sathiabalan, a former telecom advisory committee member, explains that some BSNL customer care centres are managed directly, and some are outsourced to private contractors. He comments that facilities managed directly by BSNL have a sufficient number of executives, whereas facilities undertaken by private players are understaffed, which delays service.

A BSNL user from Washermanpet, R Ramesh, lamented that the contract workers with the BSNL did not possess the technical knowledge to solve issues and blamed the network provider for having poor network service. “Many customer care centres are closed across the city, which adds to the woe,” he worried further.

The 4G network tower installation is happening in a phased manner and is expected to be fully completed by October, a BSNL official said responding to our queries and added that the 4G service will be rolled out first in Chennai since it is a metropolitan area. He also said that BSNL has opened pop-up stalls at companies with a large number of employees to let them avail of the services directly at their workplace.