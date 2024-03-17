Swiggy told to pay consumer Rs 15k for not delivering the ice cream ordered

CHENNAI: Food and grocery delivery aggregator, Swiggy has been directed by a consumer court in Tiruvallur to pay Rs 15,000 compensation to a Chennai resident for delivering Amul ice cream instead of Kwality Walls for which he placed an order through Swiggy Instamart.

Tiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed Swiggy to refund Rs 40, the cost of the ice cream to the petitioner, S Sujith Sundar of Ambattur.

According to the complainant, he had placed the order on October 29, 2023, through Swiggy Instamart for Kwality walls double chocolate ice-cream and chips.

On receiving the order, Sujith found that the products delivered to him were different from what he had ordered and that the ice cream delivered to him was Amul Tri-cone choco crunch and not Kwality Walls.

“Also, the product was melted when it was delivered to the complainant, “ the complainant stated. When he took up the issue with the customer support team and asked for a refund, an executive from the Instamart Support Team emailed on October 31 stating that they were unable to initiate a replacement or a refund for the order.

Aggrieved over this, the consumer approached the forum with necessary documents alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and causing mental agony. Swiggy did not respond to the notice from the consumer forum.

The consumer forum noted that the complainant had filed sufficient proof for placement of order, delivery of order and the pictures of the product which was wrongly delivered to him clearly establishing his contentions and proof showing that he raised an issue with the opposite party (Swiggy) in their mobile application informing about the improper delivery.